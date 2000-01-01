Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd through its subsidiaries engages in the wholesale distribution of a variety of specialty wood products. It has four operating segments. The Industrial wood products segment is engaged in the processing and distribution of industrial wood products. The Lawn, garden, pet, and other segment, which is the key revenue driver, operates as a wholesaler of wood products and a manufacturer and distributor of specialty metal products. The Seed processing and sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seed and Corporate and administrative.Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers located in the United States.