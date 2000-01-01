Jia Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8519)

Market Info - 8519

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8519

  • Market CapHKD48.160m
  • SymbolSEHK:8519
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7396H1020

Company Profile

Jia Group Holdings Ltd operates range of of cuisines including Chinese, Spanish, Thai, British, Italy and Southern Californian dishes under different brands and themes.

Latest 8519 news

