Market Info - 602

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 602

  • Market CapHKD259.380m
  • SymbolSEHK:602
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7395Y1061

Company Profile

Jiahua Stores Holdings Ltd operates large scale chain stores whose main activity includes operation and management of retail stores, wholesale of consumables and provision of factoring services. It mainly operates stores in China.

Latest 602 news

