Company Profile

Jian ePayment Systems Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates through two segments: Car Parking Systems and Intellectual Property Services. The Car Parking Systems segment activities include development and operation of the integrated circuit and smart cards; back-end electronic receipt and payment; and data recording and processing software system; manufacturing and distribution of the associated commercial application; and trading of electric vehicle charging facilities. The Intellectual Property Services segment which generates majority revenue includes licensing of patents and provision of consultancy service on intellectual property management.Jian ePayment Systems Ltd is an investment holding company which develops and operates integrated circuit (IC) and the smart card, back-end electronic receipt/payment, and data recording and processing software systems in the People’s Republic of China.