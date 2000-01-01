Jiangnan Group Ltd (SEHK:1366)

APAC company
Market Info - 1366

Company Info - 1366

  • Market CapHKD2.141bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1366
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • ISINKYG513831001

Company Profile

Jiangnan Group Ltd manufactures wires and cables for various industries in China. The company primarily manufactures and exports, power cables, wires and cables for electrical equipment, bare wires, and special cables.

