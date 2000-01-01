Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2116)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2116
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2116
- Market CapHKD168.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2116
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINKYG5140A1004
Company Profile
Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Ltd develop, manufacture and market oil refining agents and fuel additives.