Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2116)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2116

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2116

  • Market CapHKD168.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2116
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5140A1004

Company Profile

Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Ltd develop, manufacture and market oil refining agents and fuel additives.

Latest 2116 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .