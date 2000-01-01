Jiashili Group Ltd (SEHK:1285)

APAC company
Company Info - 1285

  • Market CapHKD684.750m
  • SymbolSEHK:1285
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG513761042

Company Profile

Jiashili Group Ltd manufactures & sells biscuits. It offers products including breakfast biscuits, crisp biscuits, sandwich biscuits, wafer biscuit, soda biscuit and mooncake in China.

