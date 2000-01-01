Jiayuan International Group Ltd Shs Reg S (SEHK:2768)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2768
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2768
- Market CapHKD11.833bn
- SymbolSEHK:2768
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG5139G1001
Company Profile
Jiayuan International Group Ltd develops large scale residential complex projects and integrated commercial complex project in the PRC. The firm's business operations include development and sale of properties, provision of development services etc.