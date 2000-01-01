Jiayuan International Group Ltd Shs Reg S (SEHK:2768)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2768

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2768

  • Market CapHKD11.833bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2768
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5139G1001

Company Profile

Jiayuan International Group Ltd develops large scale residential complex projects and integrated commercial complex project in the PRC. The firm's business operations include development and sale of properties, provision of development services etc.

Latest 2768 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .