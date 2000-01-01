JiLin JiuTai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd H (SEHK:6122)
- Market CapHKD13.807bn
- SymbolSEHK:6122
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINCNE100002BG6
JiLin JiuTai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd is engaged in provision of banking services. Its services include personal banking, corporate banking and small business finance services.