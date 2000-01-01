JiLin JiuTai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd H (SEHK:6122)

APAC company
Market Info - 6122

Company Info - 6122

  • Market CapHKD13.807bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6122
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • ISINCNE100002BG6

Company Profile

JiLin JiuTai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd is engaged in provision of banking services. Its services include personal banking, corporate banking and small business finance services.

