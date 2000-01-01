Company Profile

Jindalee Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It holds interests in various tenements located in Tasmania and Western Australia, including gold, diamonds, nickel, iron ore, copper, magnesite, uranium, and other base metals, as well as rare earth minerals. The project holdings of the company include U.S. Lithium, Aries Diamond Project, Joyners Find Iron Ore, Prospect Ridge Project and Widgiemooltha Project.