Jingrui Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1862)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1862

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1862

  • Market CapHKD3.571bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1862
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5138W1069

Company Profile

Jingrui Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in development of and investment in real estate projects as well as management of properties in China.

Latest 1862 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .