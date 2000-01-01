Jinheng Automotive Safety Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:872)
Company Info - 872
- Market CapHKD546.860m
- SymbolSEHK:872
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- ISINKYG9135P1063
Company Profile
TUS International Ltd is engaged in sale of premium cars in Hong Kong and sale of cars in the PRC. It is also engaged in sale of automotive electronic products and safety spare parts in the PRC and providing financing service for leasing motor vehicles.