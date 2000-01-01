Company Profile

Jinhui Holdings Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the concern is principally engaged in the businesses of ship chartering and ship owning. The company's shipping activities are principally in the form of chartering dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers which are either used for carrying cargoes or time chartered-out to other shipping operators. The group operates internationally and generates key revenue from the ship chartering operations.