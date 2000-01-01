Jintai Energy Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2728)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2728
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2728
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2728
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINKYG9880X1300
Company Profile
Jintai Energy Holdings Ltd, formerly Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and trading business. The company operates its business through segments that are Energy Trading, which trades fuel oil and kerosene; and Speaker trading. The Energy Trading segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company operates mainly in Hong Kong and Mainland China.Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and trading business. The company operates its business through segments that are Energy Trading, which trades fuel oil and kerosene; and Speaker Manufacturing and Sales.