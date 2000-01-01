Company Profile

Jintai Energy Holdings Ltd, formerly Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and trading business. The company operates its business through segments that are Energy Trading, which trades fuel oil and kerosene; and Speaker trading. The Energy Trading segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company operates mainly in Hong Kong and Mainland China.