Jiu Rong Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2358)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2358

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2358

  • Market CapHKD705.890m
  • SymbolSEHK:2358
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5139B1014

Company Profile

Jiu Rong Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged manufacturing and sale of digital television, high definition liquid crystal display TV and set top box and also construction and application and management of new energy vehicles.

Latest 2358 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .