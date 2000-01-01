Jiu Rong Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2358)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2358
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2358
- Market CapHKD705.890m
- SymbolSEHK:2358
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINKYG5139B1014
Company Profile
Jiu Rong Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged manufacturing and sale of digital television, high definition liquid crystal display TV and set top box and also construction and application and management of new energy vehicles.