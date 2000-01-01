Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:JZXN)

North American company
  • Market Cap$199.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JZXN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG514001026

Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings Inc operates as a franchise under the brand name Jiuzi. It sells new energy vehicles in third-fourth tier cities in China. The firm also sells plug-in electric vehicles on-demand from vehicle buyers. Its business segments are sales of NEVs and franchise services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from franchisee's service. Geographically, the firm operates in China.

