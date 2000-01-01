Jiyi Household International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1495)

APAC company
Market Info - 1495

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1495

  • Market CapHKD580.780m
  • SymbolSEHK:1495
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5139R1065

Company Profile

Jiyi Household International Holdings Ltd is engaged in supplying building and home improvement materials & furnishings. The company is also engaged in providing interior design and engineering services in China.

Latest 1495 news

