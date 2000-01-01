Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp manufactures, markets, and distributes snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. The company's products include frozen beverages, juice, fruit bars, sorbet, cakes, and cookies that are distributed to various consumers, including restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, universities, theaters, and theme parks. The company operates in three business segments: food service, which sells snacks, desserts, and baked goods at the point-of-sale; retail supermarkets, which sells frozen and prepackaged products to supermarkets; and frozen beverages, which sells frozen beverages under brands Icee, Slush puppie, and Parrot ice in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.J&J Snack Foods Corp manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages that are marketed nationally to the food service and retail supermarket industries. Its brand names include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, LUIGI'S and WHOLE FRUIT.