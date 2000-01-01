J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JILL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JILL
- Market Cap$44.920m
- SymbolNYSE:JILL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS46620W1027
Company Profile
J.Jill Inc owns and operates women's clothing stores. Its brand portfolio comprises of J.Jill, The J.Jill Wearever Collection and Pure Jill under which it sells jackets, sweaters, knit tops and tees.