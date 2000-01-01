Company Profile

JKX Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company's principal oil and gas assets are in Ukraine and Russia, with additional assets in Hungary and Slovakia. Its activities include the full-cycle E&P value chain of exploration, appraisal, and development through to production. The group is structured in four operating segments such as Ukraine, Russia, UK and the Rest of World but it operates primarily in Russia and Ukraine. In addition, it has a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) facility, which converts its gas into LPG for sale into the expanding Ukrainian market.