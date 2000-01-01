Jlogo Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8527)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8527

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8527

  • Market CapHKD435.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8527
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG514071078

Company Profile

Jlogo Holdings Ltd is a food and beverage company that owns and operates restaurants in Singapore under different brands and owns artisanal bakery chains in Malaysia.

Latest 8527 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .