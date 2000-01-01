Company Profile

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily operates in the U.S. retail channel (87% of fiscal 2020 revenue), but also in U.S. food-service (10%), and international (3%). Its largest category is pet food and treats (38% of 2020 revenue), with popular brands such as Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Nature's Recipe, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Its second- largest category is coffee (32%) with the number-two brand Folgers and number-six Dunkin'. Other large categories are peanut butter (9%), with number-one Jif, fruit spreads (5%) with number-one Smucker's, and frozen hand-held foods (5%) with number-one Uncrustables.