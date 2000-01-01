JMU Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:JMU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JMU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JMU
- Market Cap$11.250m
- SymbolNASDAQ:JMU
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS46647L2043
Company Profile
JMU Ltd offers online platform for providing B2B services to food-industry suppliers and customers in China. It offers products through online direct sales and online marketplace. Its products include food ingredients, seasonings, furniture and other.