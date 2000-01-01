JNBY Design Ltd Registered Shs Reg S (SEHK:3306)
Company Info - 3306
- Market CapHKD5.499bn
- SymbolSEHK:3306
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- ISINKYG550441045
Company Profile
JNBY Design Ltd is a designer brand fashion house. It designs, promotes and sells contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men, children and teenagers. Its brands include JNBY, CROQUIS, jnby by JNBY, Less and Pomme de terre.