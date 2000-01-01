Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JOBY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JOBY

  • Market Cap$905.630m
  • SymbolNYSE:JOBY
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirports & Air Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG651631007

Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service.

Latest JOBY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .