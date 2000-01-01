Company Profile

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc are one of the leading processors and distributors of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts in the United States. These nuts are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest and Sunshine Country brand names. It also market and distribute, and in most cases, manufacture or process, a diverse product line of food and snack products, including peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, snacks and trail mixes, snack bites, sunflower kernels, dried fruit, corn snacks, sesame sticks and other sesame snack products under private brands and brand names.John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc is a processor and distributor of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts in the United States. It also markets and distributes a diverse product line of food and snack products.