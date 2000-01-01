John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JBT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JBT

  • Market Cap$3.591bn
  • SymbolNYSE:JBT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4778391049

Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp is a technology solutions provider of food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It designs, produces & services products & systems for multi-national & regional customers.

Latest JBT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .