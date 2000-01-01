John Laing Group (LSE:JLG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JLG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JLG
- Market Cap£1.815bn
- SymbolLSE:JLG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINGB00BVC3CB83
Company Profile
John Laing Group PLC is an originator, investor and manager of infrastructure projects. Its business is focused on transport, social and environmental infrastructure projects.