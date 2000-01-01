John Laing Group (LSE:JLG)

UK company
Market Info - JLG

Company Info - JLG

  • Market Cap£1.815bn
  • SymbolLSE:JLG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BVC3CB83

Company Profile

John Laing Group PLC is an originator, investor and manager of infrastructure projects. Its business is focused on transport, social and environmental infrastructure projects.

