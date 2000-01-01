John Lewis of Hungerford (LSE:JLH)

Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford PLC is a UK based company which designs, manufactures, retails and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture and architectural components to its customers through its own showrooms across the United Kingdom. It also operates an on-line business, under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. The company offers furniture such as Dressers, Tables, Chairs, and others as well as painted kitchen collections and fitted bedrooms collections. It operates its business in single segment, being Manufacture, supply and installation of kitchen units, bedrooms and furniture. The group's revenue is derived in the UK.John Lewis of Hungerford PLC is engaged in designing, manufacturing, retailing and installing kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture and architectural components to its customers in the UK.

