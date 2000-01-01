John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A (NYSE:JW.A)

North American company
Market Info - JW.A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JW.A

  • Market Cap$2.124bn
  • SymbolNYSE:JW.A
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9682232064

Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons is one of the foremost global providers of academic journals, books, pre- and post-hire assessments and training, test preparation materials, and online education program management solutions. Wiley derived over three fourths of its total fiscal 2019 revenue from digital products and tech-enabled services, with 52% of the total top line coming from its research publishing and platforms segment, 39% from its education publishing and professional learning effort, and 9% from its education services unit. Of fiscal 2019 revenue, 52% was derived in the United States, 8% in the United Kingdom, and slightly more than 5% in Germany, with no other country accounting for more than 5% of sales.John Wiley & Sons Inc is a content publisher having its major market in the United States. Among its products are of academic journals, books and online education program management solutions.

