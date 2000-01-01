Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons is one of the foremost global providers of academic journals, books, pre- and post-hire assessments and training, test preparation materials, and online education program management solutions. Wiley derived over three fourths of its total fiscal 2019 revenue from digital products and tech-enabled services, with 52% of the total top line coming from its research publishing and platforms segment, 39% from its education publishing and professional learning effort, and 9% from its education services unit. Of fiscal 2019 revenue, 52% was derived in the United States, 8% in the United Kingdom, and slightly more than 5% in Germany, with no other country accounting for more than 5% of sales.John Wiley & Sons Inc is a content publisher having its major market in the United States. Among its products are of academic journals, books and online education program management solutions.