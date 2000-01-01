Johnson Controls International Registered Shares (NYSE:JCI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JCI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JCI
- Market Cap$36.673bn
- SymbolNYSE:JCI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINIE00BY7QL619
Company Profile
Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for about 40% of sales, fire and security represents another 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 20% of revenue. In fiscal 2020, Johnson Controls generated over $22 billion in revenue.Johnson Controls International PLC manufacturers, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, and industrial refrigeration systems. The firm along with Tyco International offers fire and security products and services.