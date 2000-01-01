Johnson & Johnson Ordinary Shares (NYSE:JNJ)

North American company
Company Info - JNJ

  • Market Cap$432.922bn
  • SymbolNYSE:JNJ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - General
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4781601046

Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women’s health. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field within its Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices segments.

