Johnson Matthey Ordinary Shares (LSE:JMAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JMAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JMAT
- Market Cap£5.823bn
- SymbolLSE:JMAT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ4BQC70
Company Profile
Based in the U.K., Johnson Matthey is a global leader in production of emissions catalysts for automobiles and trucks. The company also manufactures industrial catalysts for the chemicals and oil and gas sectors, and a variety of other industrial products derived from platinum-group metals. The company’s health division primarily supplies niche active pharmaceutical ingredients for controlled substances. Johnson Matthey is heavily investing in its cathode battery materials business for the future.Johnson Matthey PLC is engaged in the production of emissions catalysts for automobiles and trucks. It also manufactures industrial catalysts for the chemicals and oil and gas sectors.