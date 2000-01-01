Company Profile

Based in the U.K., Johnson Matthey is a global leader in production of emissions catalysts for automobiles and trucks. The company also manufactures industrial catalysts for the chemicals and oil and gas sectors, and a variety of other industrial products derived from platinum-group metals. The company’s health division primarily supplies niche active pharmaceutical ingredients for controlled substances. Johnson Matthey is heavily investing in its cathode battery materials business for the future.Johnson Matthey PLC is engaged in the production of emissions catalysts for automobiles and trucks. It also manufactures industrial catalysts for the chemicals and oil and gas sectors.