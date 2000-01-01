Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A (NASDAQ:JOUT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JOUT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JOUT

  • Market Cap$588.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JOUT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4791671088

Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The company's operating segment includes Fishing; Camping; Watercraft Recreation and Diving. It generates maximum revenue from the Fishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe; Canada and Other Countries. Its Fishing brands include Minn Kota; Humminbird and Cannon.Johnson Outdoors Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It offers products under Watercraft, Diving, Marine Electronics and Outdoor Gear.

Latest JOUT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .