Company Profile
Jolimark Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company operates in electronic products business. The activity of the group includes manufacturing and marketing of electronic products through Printer and Tax Control Equipment segment and Other Electronic Products segments. The Printer and Tax Control Equipment segment produces and sells dot matrix, passbook, and point-of-sale printers. The Other Electronic Products Manufacturing segment develops and distributes digital light processing projectors.Jolimark Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and selling printers, tax control equipment and other electronic products in the People's Republic of China.