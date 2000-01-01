Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $60 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.