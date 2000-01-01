JOST Werke AG (XETRA:JST)

  • Market Cap€551.300m
  • SymbolXETRA:JST
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • ISINDE000JST4000

JOST Werke AG is a producer and supplier of safety-critical systems to the truck and trailer industry. JOST offers high-quality brand products, which are organized in to three systems namely Vehicle Interface, Handling Solutions and Maneuvering systems.

