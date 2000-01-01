Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JNCE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JNCE
- Market Cap$265.500m
- SymbolNASDAQ:JNCE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS4811161011
Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in transforming the treatment pf cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients.