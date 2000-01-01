Jourdan Resources Inc (TSX:JOR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JOR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JOR
- Market CapCAD0.590m
- SymbolTSX:JOR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA4809014042
Company Profile
Jourdan Resources Inc is a Canada based exploration-stage mining company. It is engaged in acquisitions, explorations and developments of mining properties in phosphate, lithium and other minerals.