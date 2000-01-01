Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd is a cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platform. It operates under Online Direct Sales, Authorized Retail Store Distribution, Third-party Merchants, and Live streaming marketing sales channels. The company has three major merchandise categories. Cosmetic products mainly include products of lotion, oral care, shampoo, soap, and fragrance. Health and Nutritional supplements include vitamins, edible fungus, functional capsules, among others. Household products include functional shoes, smartphones, cooking pots, and tampons. All of its merchandise is sold in PRC.