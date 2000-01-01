JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)
- Market Cap$259.321bn
- SymbolNYSE:JPM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINUS46625H1005
JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial services firm and a banking institution. It is engaged in investment banking, commercial banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, retail financial services, and credit card businesses.