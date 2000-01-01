JSC VTB Bank GDR (XETRA:KYM1)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KYM1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KYM1

  • Market Cap€8.719bn
  • SymbolXETRA:KYM1
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46630Q2021

Company Profile

JSC VTB Bank provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in the corporate and investment banking, retail, real estate and other sectors.

Latest KYM1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .