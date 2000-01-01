JTF International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8479)

APAC company
Market Info - 8479

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8479

  • Market CapHKD136.710m
  • SymbolSEHK:8479
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG520041016

Company Profile

JTF International Holdings Ltd supplies oil and other petrochemical products based in Guangdong Province, China.

