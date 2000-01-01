Company Profile

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of computer, communication, and consumer electronics. Its main product line consists of casings for notebooks, televisions, and mobile products. The firm offers structural design, surface treatment, mold design, and volume manufacturing services. Its technological capabilities include plastic injection, high-strength metal stamping, and surface coating technologies. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the PRC.