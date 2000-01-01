Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group PLC is a platinum focused mining and exploration company, which engages in the exploration and exploitation of natural resources. It explores for platinum group elements, nickel, copper, gold, ferroalloys, and chromite. The business activity of the group is functioned through various countries including South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius and the United Kingdom. It operates in various projects such as Tjate, ConRoast, PGM- chromite-bearing Tailings, Ambodilafa, and Australian Nickel.Jubilee Metals Group PLC is engaged in the exploration and exploitation of natural resources. It explores for platinum group elements, nickel, copper, gold, ferroalloys, and chromite.