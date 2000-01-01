Company Profile

Judges Scientific PLC is primarily engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of scientific instruments. The company operates two main operating segments: Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The firm specializes in the acquisition and development of a portfolio of scientific instrument businesses. The company has operational footprints across the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, and Rest of the world. The company operates in two operating segments: Materials Sciences and Vacuum.Judges Scientific PLC is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sale of scientific instruments.