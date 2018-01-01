Judo Capital Holdings Ltd (ASX:JDO) Share Price

JDO
Judo Capital Holdings Ltd
APAC company
Right Arrow 1
Financial Services
Right Arrow 2
Banks - Regional
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Judo Capital Holdings Ltd is an Australia's bank dedicated to lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). It generates revenue through receiving gross interest on lending products, establishment and facility fees, the interest generated on holding liquid assets, and other operating income.
Symbol
ASX:JDO
ISIN
AU0000182271
Currency
AUD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest JDO News