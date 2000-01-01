Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (TSX:JUGR)
Market Cap: CAD 0.970m
Symbol: TSX:JUGR
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Industrial Metals And Minerals
ISIN: CA48132D1015
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral resource properties. Its properties include Midas property and Empire property.