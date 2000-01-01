Jujiang Construction Group Co Ltd Shs -H (SEHK:1459)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1459
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1459
- Market CapHKD549.360m
- SymbolSEHK:1459
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002417
Company Profile
Jujiang Construction Group Co Ltd engages in the provision of services relating to construction contracting in architecture. It also offers designing, surveying and mapping, monitoring and consulting services in the engineering of municipal management.